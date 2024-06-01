Kalispell woman allegedly used ax to break into home

Jun. 1—A Kalispell woman accused of using a maul ax to break into a home where her husband was staying pleaded not guilty to a felony burglary charge in late May.

Sophia Maria Owen, 39, appeared before Judge Heidi Ulbricht for her arraignment in Flathead County District Court on May 23. Ulbricht scheduled an omnibus hearing in the case for Aug. 14 and a pretrial conference for Oct. 2.

Initially held in the county jail, Owen posted a $40,000 bond on May 30.

Prosecutors alleged in court documents that Owen arrived at an Airport Road home in the evening hours of May 19 armed with an ax. Alerted by her barking dogs, one of the residents investigated the noise and came across Owen allegedly breaking down the door with the ax.

Owen's husband, also in the home at the time, later told authorities that the 39-year-old was trying to get to him, according to court documents. Though Owen allegedly smashed through the glass of an interior door, he said he held it shut.

That's when Owen began hitting him through the broken door, court documents said. She landed three punches with a closed fist, prosecutors alleged, leaving her husband with a loose tooth, inflamed eye and swollen cheek.

Owen left before deputies with the Flathead County Sheriff's Office arrived. Authorities later caught up with her at an area bar. She had a shard of glass in her hair and a cut on her foot "consistent with an injury from broken glass," court documents said.

Owen allegedly admitted to visiting the home. When her husband wouldn't come to the door, she said she "busted it down," according to court documents.

Burglary is punishable by 20 years in Montana State Prison and a $50,000 fine.

