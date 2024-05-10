Kalispell Police arrest man for allegedly trying to kidnap teenager

May 9—Kalispell Police officers arrested a 38-year-old man late Wednesday night for allegedly attempting to kidnap a 16-year-old boy at a gas station south of town.

Aaron Douglas Kupka of Kalispell was booked into the Flathead County Detention Center on a pending felony attempted kidnapping charge and a probation violation. He remained behind bars Thursday morning. Bail has not yet been set.

Officers were called to the gas station about 10:30 p.m. following reports of a fight in the parking lot, officials said. When they arrived, they found that the fight began after a man attempted to pull a 16-year-old male into his car after what was described as "an attempt to lure the teen," authorities said.

In November 2022, Kupka pleaded guilty to felony criminal endangerment for allegedly pulling a shotgun on patrons outside of a Whitefish area bar in July of that year. Prosecutors initially charged him with assault with a weapon.

The assault charge was amended after Kupka took a plea deal in October. Kupka admitted to displaying a firearm during the incident while on the stand in Flathead County District Court on Oct. 19.

Kupka received a deferred three-year sentence on Dec. 1 of that year.

