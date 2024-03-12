Kalispell meeting to discuss water issues

Mar. 12—Flathead residents are invited tonight to a discussion regarding water issues and rights with the state Department of Natural Resources and Conservation.

The department is holding the public listening session March 12 from 5-7 p.m. at Flathead Valley Community College's Arts and Technology building, Room AT-139.

The department's Water Resources Division and members of the Comprehensive Water Review working group will give updates on activities and draft policy considerations related to water planning, growth, wells and statewide adjudication final decree transition. The working group was created by the department to work alongside stakeholders to develop policies for priority issues.

"Local decision makers, resource managers, and members of the public are invited to share their perspectives on the policy solutions being created and the water resources issues that impact them most," said Cori Hach, the department's water planning, implementation and communications bureau chief, in an email.

The meeting will not include information or updates about implementation of the CSKT-Montana Water Compact, officials said.

There is a virtual option on Zoom for those who can not attend in person. To register and attend the webinar virtually, go to: mt-gov.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_OeeckNbDSnila2xQyRDGkw#/registration.