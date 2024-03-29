Kalispell man charged after alleged attack with shovel

Mar. 29—The man at the center of a disturbance call in Kalispell on Monday allegedly attacked a downstairs tenant with a shovel.

Prosecutors brought Kane Kelly Youngquist, 46, up on a single felony count of assault with a weapon following his March 25 arrest. Held in the county jail with bail set at $100,000, he is expected to appear before Judge Robert Allison in Flathead County District Court on May 2 for his arraignment.

Authorities initially sought an attempted deliberate homicide charge against the 46-year-old.

Kalispell Police officers arrived at the 300 block Seventh Avenue West home about 9:38 a.m. at Youngquist's behest, according to court documents. The 46-year-old allegedly told authorities that the downstairs tenant had stabbed him in the fingers.

Arriving officers found Youngquist on the home's front porch and noted still-bleeding cuts to his fingers, court documents said.

Heading down into the basement, officers found a frantic and distraught woman with blood on her hands, face and forearms, according to court documents.

She accused Youngquist of breaking into the rented lower-level room and attacking her with a shovel, court documents said. She said she struck back with a butter knife while defending herself, according to court documents.

Officers took note of three bruises on her back that they described as "consistent with being hit with a shovel," court documents said.

Confronted, Youngquist allegedly admitted to going to the basement with a shovel. Asked if he hit the tenant with the tool, he said, "Maybe."

Authorities also described Youngquist in court documents as displaying "multiple angry outbursts" toward the tenant while investigators were at the home.

Assault with a weapon is punishable by up to 20 years in Montana State Prison and a $50,000 fine.

News Editor Derrick Perkins can be reached at 758-4430 or dperkins@dailyinterlake.com.