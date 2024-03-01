Kalashnikov Group, Tinkoff Bank, diamonds: Japan expands sanctions against Russia

Japan has approved new sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, including the imposition of an export ban on 20 more Russian companies.

Source: Bloomberg, with reference to the Japanese Foreign Ministry

Quote: "We decided on the latest sanctions in cooperation with the G-7 from the perspective of what would be effective in achieving a just and lasting peace in Ukraine," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said at a press briefing on Friday.

"Japan will continue to work together with the international community, including the G-7," he added.

According to the Russian service of Radio Liberty, a total of 36 organisations and individuals have been subject to the new restrictions.

Among them is the son of former governor of Krasnoyarsk, Artem Uss, who escaped from house arrest in Italy. The Russian defence contractors Kalashnikov and Almaz-Antey were sanctioned, as was Tinkoff Bank and the United Shipbuilding Corporation.

The sanctions also targeted the shipping line Atomflot, train manufacturer Uralvagonzavod, asphalt supplier Basalt, aircraft engine maker Aviadvigatel, drone maker Aeroscan, sensor maker Neva Electronics, semiconductor supplier Angstrem and other companies.

In addition, the restrictions apply to Irina Ageeva and Irina Cherkasova, the ombudsmen for children's rights in Russia's Kaluga and Rostov Oblasts; Mansur Soltaev, the human rights commissioner in Chechnya; Konstantin Fedorenko, the director of Artek summer camp in Russian-occupied Crimea, and others.

Japan has also banned supplies of Russian diamonds for non-industrial use from third countries.

