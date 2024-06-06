The Kalahari in Wisconsin Dells has expanded. Here's what to know about the waterpark resort.

Kalahari Resorts and Conventions recently completed an $80 million investment in its Wisconsin Dells resort, adding over 200 guest rooms, adding new dining options and making interior renovations.

The improvements at the Kalahari add to the over 1 million-square-foot property that rests in one of the state’s biggest tourism hotspots.

The new rooms, dubbed Hillside at Kalahari, connect to the main resort building through a skywalk. Upcoming investment plans include an outdoor water park expansion and its Dawn Manor project, which includes treehouse lodging and a supper club.

The exterior of the new Hillside at Kalahari guest rooms. The resort recently completed an $80 million renovation and expansion at its Wisconsin Dells business.

Here’s what you need to know about the Kalahari:

Waterparks are the Kalahari's main attraction in Wisconsin Dells

The Kalahari is a big deal, frankly, because it’s so big — especially on the water park side of things.

There's a 125,000-square-foot indoor waterpark as well as an outdoor waterpark and a new Sands Splash Oasis splash pad and play area. All told, the waterparks have almost 50 different rides, activities or slides.

It's one of a handful of other resort hotels and waterparks that draw thousands of families each year to the Dells, billed as the “Waterpark Capital of the World.”

The Kalahari in Wisconsin Dells has outdoor and indoor waterparks.

What else does the Kalahari in Wisconsin Dells offer?

Regularly used as an event space for conventions, businesses and other organizations, the Kalahari has a lot going on besides its waterparks.

The resort has a 24-lane bowling alley, the Tom Foolerys Adventure Park and an accompanying arcade. There are restaurants and bars; a spa, salt room and fitness center; and retail shops.

When did the Kalahari in Wisconsin Dells open?

The Kalahari opened in early 2000. Todd and Shari Nelson are the founders of Kalahari Resorts and stylized their resort businesses in an African-design theme.

How many Kalahari locations are there?

There are five Kalahari locations in the United States. They are in the Pocono Mountains, Pennsylvania; Round Rock, Texas; Sandusky, Ohio; Spotsylvania County, Virginia; and Wisconsin Dells.

How much does it cost to go to the Kalahari in Wisconsin Dells?

That’s hard to pin down, as it depends on a few factors. If you plan to stay at the resort, the date and type of room will affect the price.

But you can also go to the waterparks without staying overnight with a one-day access pass. Those prices also vary.

