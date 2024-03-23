Kaiser's temporary Lahaina clinic to open Thursday

Mar. 23—Kaiser Permanente is closing up its mobile health vehicles at the end of today and moving about a mile away to its new clinic at the Hyatt Regency Maui Resort.

The new, 5,200-square-foot, temporary clinic at Kaanapali, which Kaiser announced earlier, opens its doors on Thursday.

It will offer adult, pediatric, OB-GYN, behavioral health and optical/optometry services for Kaiser members, as well as an on-site pharmacy and lab area.

"From the outset of this tragedy, the people of Kaiser Permanente have been unified in determination to support the Lahaina community, for which we've served and been a part of for more than a half-century," said Greg Christian, president of Kaiser Foundation Health Plan and Hospitals in Hawaii, in a statement. "It has been incredible to witness the sheer grit and determination of our Lahaina Clinic physicians, providers, nurses, and staff, who've been working out of mobile health vehicles, hotel ballrooms, and tents for many months. Their commitment to caring for the people of Maui has been remarkable, and we're deeply grateful for their compassion and resilience."

After Kaiser's Lahaina Clinic was destroyed in the Aug. 8 wildfires, the health care provider brought two mobile health vehicles to the area to continue providing critically needed medical care.

For the past six months, Kaiser operated from the mobile vehicles parked on the tennis courts of the Royal Lahaina Resort, where physicians and staff recorded more than 5,000 patient visits.

The clinic at the Hyatt Regency is to serve as a temporary home until a permanent site in West Maui is identified and secured.

During the transition, members are encouraged to visit other Kaiser Permanente locations on Maui.

Members will be able to schedule an appointment at the Lahaina clinic at kp.org or by calling 1-833-833-3333.