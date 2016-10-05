Kaine rips Trump at debate for never apologizing

Farmville, Va. — During Tuesday’s vice presidential debate, Sen. Tim Kaine delivered a lengthy list of Donald Trump’s most controversial insults to women and other groups that the GOP never apologized for.

Kaine questioned his rival Gov. Mike Pence over the tone of his running mate, saying the real estate tycoon had called women “slobs, pigs, dogs [and] disgusting.” He also bashed Trump for questioning the citizenship of President Obama and the impartiality of a federal judge whose parents are Mexican.

“I don’t like saying that in front of my wife and my mother,” Kaine said of Trump’s comments about women.

“If you want to have a society where people are respected and respect laws, you can’t have somebody at the top who demeans everyone he talks about,” he said.

Pence hit back near the end of his response, saying that Trump’s comments are “small potatoes” compared to Hillary Clinton saying half of Trump’s supporters belong in an irredeemable “basket of deplorables.” He said Clinton and Kaine — and not the GOP ticket — were the ones leading an “insult-driven” campaign.

Kaine pointed out that Clinton apologized the next day for the deplorable comment. (Clinton said she regretted saying that half of Trump’s supporters were deplorable, but did not apologize for the core of the comment). Kaine then repeated Trump’s insults, which Trump hasn’t apologized for.

“Did Donald Trump apologize for calling women slobs, pigs, dogs, disgusting? Did Donald Trump apologize for taking after somebody in a Twitter war and making fun of her weight?” he asked. The latter jab was a reference to Trump’s Friday morning Twitter attacks on former Miss Universe Alicia Machado.

“You will look in vain to see Donald Trump ever taking responsibility for anything and apologizing,” Kaine said.