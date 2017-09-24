Kabul suicide attack on NATO convoy wounds three civilians

A truck drags a damaged NATO vehicle at the scene of Sunday's bomb attack (AFP Photo/WAKIL KOHSAR)

A suicide car bomber targeting a NATO convoy wounded three Afghan civilians in Kabul on Sunday morning without causing casualties to Danish troops on board, officials said.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the bombing in the west of the Afghan capital.

"Around 11:02am, a suicide car bomber detonated himself, targeted a convoy of foreign forces near Afshar neighbourhood of Kabul city," Najib Danish, interior ministry spokesman, told AFP.

"Unfortunately as a result of the attack, three Afghan civilians were wounded."

Bill Salvin, a spokesman for NATO's Resolute Support train and assist mission, confirmed the attack had targeted a military convoy.

"There are no Resolute Support casualties as a result of the explosion, and a team from Resolute Support is on the scene to recover the vehicle," Salvin said.

In a statement on Twitter Taliban insurgents claimed to have killed or injured up to 16 American soldiers in the attack. The militants routinely exaggerate claims.

NATO has nearly 13,000 troops in Afghanistan including 8,400 Americans, with an additional 3,000 troops expected to be deployed in support.

The alliance's mission in Afghanistan is focused on training, advising and supervising Afghan police and troops of domestic security forces, who are battling the Taliban and the Islamic State group.

Earlier this month a suicide bomber killed three people including a policeman and wounded five after blowing himself up near a cricket stadium in Kabul.