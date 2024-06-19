KAA awards scholarships, PNSY and YCCC sign Educational Partnership agreement: Seacoast education news

Kittery Art Association awards 2024 scholarships to Traip Academy students

The Kittery Art Association recently awarded Marcia Abigail Ryder Art Scholarships to three outstanding 2024 Traip Academy graduates: Marie Ruth Lane (left), Poppy Lord (middle), and Hunter Hillard (right). KAA Board President Mike Kelso (far left), fund supporter Roger Cole (right), and Traip Academy Visual Arts Director Kim Lightcastle (second from right) congratulated the award recipients.

Marie Ruth will be attending Colorado State University to major in journalism. Poppy has been accepted to the Maine College of Art and Design to major in print making, while pursuing a fine arts degree. Hunter has a uniquely creative ability for medical illustration, which he intends to maintain while pursuing a nursing degree at Southern Maine Community College.

Since 2008, Ryder Art Scholarships have granted almost $50,000 to assist Kittery students in pursuing creative interests. The Fund is supported by the Art Association and by generous community members. Ryder Scholarships enable KAA to provide funding for Kittery’s students to explore their creativity. To contribute to the fund, contact KAA via kitteryartassociation.org or 207-451-9384.

Portsmouth, Naval Shipyard, York County Community College sign partnership agreement

PORTSMOUTH NAVAL SHIPYARD, Maine – Portsmouth Naval Shipyard recently entered into an Educational Partnership Agreement (EPA) with York County Community College.

“This collaborative agreement presents an exciting opportunity for the Shipyard and YCCC to expand upon our long-standing relationship for classroom and trades learning experiences.” said Shipyard Commander Capt. Michael Oberdorf. “Workforce development is a cornerstone of Shipyard success, it further solidifies the relationship between two partners who share a common goal of helping inspire and train the next generation of employees.”

The EPA, which was signed May 28, allows the Shipyard to aid in the educational experiences of YCCC students and faculty by providing a mechanism by which YCCC is able to access state of the art facilities and subject matter experts. This access gives opportunities to aid in the development of their program, and students will learn innovative skills to gain knowledge and skills into their future careers.

PNSY contributions to this partnership will help encourage skills development in fields aligned with YCCC programming, providing real-world examples to connect learning to industry practices. This agreement allows students to explore career opportunities in direct relation to the workforce development programming provided by YCCC.

Oyster River Cooperative School District names middle school recital hall in honor of retiring superintendent James C. Morse Sr.

Retiring Oyster River Superintendent James C. Morse, Sr., left, accepts a commendation by Gov. Chris Sununu from School Board Member Brian Cisneros.

DURHAM — The Oyster River Cooperative School Board announces that the Oyster River Middle School concert hall has been named the Morse Recital Hall for James C. Morse Sr., in recognition of his 12 years of dedicated service to the district.

Morse is retiring at the end of the current school year following 48 years in education. He started his career as a K-12 art teacher in Unity, Maine, subsequently working as a principal, assistant superintendent and superintendent in multiple Maine school districts. Morse was selected as Oyster River’s superintendent in 2012.

School Board member Brian Cisneros announced the dedication of Morse Recital Hall at a ceremony May 16.

"Superintendent Morse has been the guiding force behind our educational endeavors, fostering an environment of growth and inclusivity," Cisneros said. "He will forever be remembered for his steadfast support of the arts and excellence in education and leadership."

Morse is credited with leading numerous educational initiatives during his time in Oyster River, supporting students, faculty, and staff so they find personal or professional growth. Morse also was an integral part of the district's eight-year effort to build a new middle school, which opened in February 2022.

The 900-seat recital hall is a centerpiece of the school, and hosts numerous performing arts events each year.

"It has been an honor to serve alongside such dedicated educators and staff," Morse said. "This recognition is not just mine; it belongs to every individual who has contributed to our students' success."

Winnacunnet High School's Interact Club provides community service to the district

Members of Winnacunnet's Interact Club paint bookshelves for Seabrook Reads, one of many volunteering opportunities students participated in throughout the school year.

HAMPTON — Superintendent Meredith Nadeau, on behalf of SAU 21, would like to recognize the efforts of Winnacunnet's Interact Club, which has provided community service throughout the district and beyond during the 2023-24 school year.

The Interact Club provides community service to the SAU 21 and SAU 90 community. Interact clubs are established in schools nationwide in partnership with Rotary Clubs, bringing together young people ages 12-18 to develop leadership skills while discovering the power of Service Above Self.

Winnacunnet's Interact Club — comprising 45 students — has been performing a variety of community service acts throughout the school year.

Student volunteers, called "Interactors," worked with the Rotary during multiple events and initiatives including participating in the Hampton Beach Seafood Festival, shopping for supplies to donate to local food pantries, and coordinating the Sweetheart Brunch for Hampton's senior residents.

In addition, they painted bookshelves for Seabrook Reads with its logo and colors. They also sorted and organized hundreds of donated books. Stocked bookshelves are placed in community locations around Seabrook so that children can build their home libraries.

Interactors assemble 200 Calming Boxes for Seabrook Reads.

Interactors also assembled 200 Calming Boxes, learning kits for parents and children that support co-regulation and emotional literacy skills for children and adults. This free kit for Seabrook and Hampton families with children up to age 8 offers strategies, books, and toys to help young children attain necessary development skills.

In April, the Interact Club helped out at the Pete the Cat Family Literacy eventin Seabrook, managing the registration table and leading activity stations, which included writing stories, drawing and bookmaking, playing with a therapy dog, creating Pete the Cat crowns and bookmarks, and face painting.

Two children get their faces painted at PlayClub, thanks to the help of a Winnacunnet Interactor.

Most recently, the Interact Club led PlayClub during a SAU 21 and SAU 90 family night out event at Hampton Academy on Wednesday, May 29. While parents attended a resilience workshop, Interactors had fun with the younger kids playing with Play-Doh and Legos, creating crafts, face painting, beading, and enjoying pizza.

An Interactor builds a Lego sculpture with a younger peer during PlayClub.

"The student volunteers from the Interact Club are the reason that PlayClub has been such a success this year. Most of the early childhood initiatives we launched in SAU 21 and SAU 90 were supported by the Interact Club," said Early Intervention Outreach Specialist Patrice Baker. "We are so appreciative of their help! They always show up with energy, enthusiasm, and maturity, and they take initiative, jump in, and get involved. They treat the younger students with so much kindness and respect and ensure they are having fun."

"Thank you to each and every student who dedicated their time and effort to help our community through the Interact Club," said Nadeau. "You have brought joy and light to many people through your constant community service, and we appreciate all that you have done for our district this year!"

