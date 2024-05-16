K9 Unit leads successful drug bust: fentanyl, cocaine, and illegal marijuana seized in operation, LEO says

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — Southwest Missouri authorities stop a vehicle resulting in a large drug haul.

K9 “Loki” and his handler.

According to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Will Weiser and his K9 Loki assisted in a search of a vehicle travelling from Tulsa, Oklahoma, to St. Louis, Missouri.

The department says the driver was trafficking marijuana, cocaine, and fentanyl and he was in possession of a firearm.

They add that while marijuana possession is legal in Missouri, trafficking controlled substances across state lines is not. The department does not believe that the marijuana confiscated during the bust was grown from a licensed facility in Missouri.

There is no word on whether the charges against the driver will be local or federal.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE | FourStatesHomepage.com.