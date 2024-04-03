K-9 takes down suspect after high-speed chase on I-4 in Orlando

A man wanted on charges of attempted murder and armed kidnapping led law enforcement on a multi-county chase ending with a crash and dog bite on Interstate 4 in Orange County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

A gold van driven by Walter Medina, 48, of Tampa, was being chased by a FHP trooper, Hillsborough Sheriff’s Office deputies and Lakeland police officers Tuesday afternoon when it entered Osceola County on I-4 East, the FHP said.

The van began to weave in and out of traffic, endangering other drivers, before heading to the left shoulder to drive at more than 100 mph, FHP said.

As it continued to weave across all lanes and both shoulders, troopers tried to force the van to stop but were unsuccessful. The van eventually collided with another car, drove off onto the John Young Parkway exit in Orlando and ran a red light before colliding with a raised median, FHP said.

“The suspect refused to show his hands and began reaching his right hand into the vehicle,” FHP said. A police dog, K-9 Rico, was deployed, which bit a fleeing Medina and allowed troopers to arrest him.

Medina had active warrants out of Hillsborough County on charges of aggravated battery, armed kidnapping, armed false imprisonment, attempted murder, and witness and evidence tampering.

Following the chase, he will face additional charges including reckless driving, fleeing to elude law enforcement, and leaving the scene of a crash, FHP said.

He was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center by ambulance. Upon release from the hospital, Medina will be taken to the Orange County Jail, where he will be booked on the additional charges.

The investigation remained active and additional charges were pending.