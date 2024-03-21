K-9 Tackles Stolen Lexus Suspect: Cops
A K-9 is released to help stop a suspect from getting away. Police in Los Angeles released video of the K-9 attacking the suspect in someone’s backyard. It all started as police were trying to pull over a driver of a stolen Lexus. The officer had its lights and sirens on but the driver never stopped, police say. Eventually it crashed into another car. The driver took off running and into a yard. That’s when the K-9 took action. Inside Edition Digital has the video.