K-9 Gunner with Independence Police Department passes away

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence Police Department announced the loss of one of their beloved officers, K-9 Gunner, who passed away at 10 years old this week.

Gunner began his career in 2015 with IPD and retired in 2023 after responding to 576 calls and 30 to surrounding agencies throughout his eight years of service.

KCK Police, Fire Departments report ‘network incident’ Tuesday morning

His highlights include 78 narcotic-related finds, 51 building searches, five article finds including a weapon in a homicide, seven S.W.A.T assists and 36 demonstrations to the public.

IPD described Gunner as ‘fiercely protective’ of his family, whom he loved just as strongly. His family said they will always remember him, especially for his loyalty and companionship.

“On the job, he always had his dad’s back,” IPD said. “At home he enjoyed walks with his mom. To say that he will be missed is an understatement.”

Why tornado sirens sounded across Kansas City Tuesday

“Thank you for your service, Gunner.”

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.