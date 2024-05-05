K-9 finds missing 85-year-old woman clinging to tree in steep ravine, Colorado cops say

A police dog found a missing 85-year-old woman clinging to a tree out of sight in a deep ravine, Colorado authorities reported.

The woman had been missing for about two hours before being rescued Thursday, May 2, the Greenwood Village Police Department said in a news release.

A video posted by the agency shows K-9 Mercury leading Officer Austin Speer to the woman, who could not be seen from a nearby roadway or canal.

“This is a friendly dog,” Speer says in the video. “He found you. We’re gonna get you home, OK?”

The woman returned safely to her family, police said.

A comment by a man identifying himself as her son said the woman was “gassed out” after trying to climb out of the ravine and couldn’t move. He called the rescue “unbelievable.”

Mercury, who has search and rescue training, joined the Greenwood Village police force 18 months ago, police said. He’s also trained to search for narcotics.

Greenwood Village is about a 10-mile drive south of Denver.

‘Bold move’ enables delivery driver to escape accused robber, California cops say

Climber injured in avalanche rescued from Mount Shasta, California sheriff says

2-year-old playing in bounce house dies after wind blows it away, Arizona cops say