JXN Water urges residents to conserve water after power outage at O.B. Curtis treatment plant

JXN Water has asked residents to conserve water on Friday morning after storms overnight Thursday caused a power outage at the system's O.B. Curtis water treatment plant.

Officials there said in a press release that residents can expect a loss in pressure until power is restored.

Many Jackson-area residents woke up with no power Friday morning.

As of around 6 a.m., around 54,000 were without power across Central Mississippi. These were the reported outages in area counties:

A map of Jackson-area power outages as of 6:20 a.m. on Friday, May 10, 2024.

Hinds County — 9,109

Rankin County — 14,389

Madison County — 377

Warren County — 26

Copiah County — 359

This is a developing story. The Clarion Ledger will be updating through the day.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Live weather update for Jackson, MS on Friday, May 10