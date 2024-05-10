JXN Water urges residents to conserve water after power outage at O.B. Curtis treatment plant
JXN Water has asked residents to conserve water on Friday morning after storms overnight Thursday caused a power outage at the system's O.B. Curtis water treatment plant.
Officials there said in a press release that residents can expect a loss in pressure until power is restored.
Many Jackson-area residents woke up with no power Friday morning.
As of around 6 a.m., around 54,000 were without power across Central Mississippi. These were the reported outages in area counties:
Hinds County — 9,109
Rankin County — 14,389
Madison County — 377
Warren County — 26
Copiah County — 359
This is a developing story. The Clarion Ledger will be updating through the day.
This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Live weather update for Jackson, MS on Friday, May 10