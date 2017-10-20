Juventus tops Champs League prize money table; Leicester 2nd

Juventus' Mario Mandzukic, center, celebrates after scoring during the Champions League group D soccer match between Juventus and Sporting Lisbon, at the Allianz stadium in Turin, Italy, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017. (Alessandro Di Marco/ANSA via AP)

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Beaten finalist Juventus topped the Champions League prize money table in receiving 110.4 million euros ($130.4 million) from UEFA last season.

Leicester City edged title-winning Real Madrid for second place because the English champion banked a bigger share of broadcasting rights money.

British and Italian TV deals were more valuable and shared between fewer clubs than Spain's five.

Leicester got almost 81.7 million euros ($96.5 million) from UEFA and Madrid earned just over 81 million euros ($95.7 million).

Of 32 group-stage teams, Basel's 16.3 million euros ($19.3 million) was the lowest share of almost 1.4 billion euros ($1.65 billion) in the UEFA prize fund.

Europa League winner Manchester United topped the second-tier competition's money table with 44.5 million euros ($52.6 million) — more than double any other club.

