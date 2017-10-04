Juventus sports director banned for insulting video referee

Atalanta goalkeeper Etrit Berisha saves a penalty kicked by Juventus' Paulo Dybala during the Serie A soccer match between Atalanta and Juventus, in Bergamo, Italy, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2017. The match ended in a 2-2 draw. (Paolo Magni/ANSA via AP)

MILAN (AP) — Insults aimed at the video assistant referee have resulted in a two-week ban for Juventus sports director Fabio Paratici.

The Serie A judge also fined Paratici 20,000 euros ($23,500) for "severely offensive and insulting expressions" aimed at the VAR while exiting the field after a 2-2 draw at Atalanta on Sunday.

Mario Mandzukic thought he had extended Juventus' lead in the second half but his goal was ruled out on video review for a foul.

Juventus dropped its first points of the season.

It's the first time a player or official in the Italian league has been banned for insulting the VAR, which is being introduced to mixed results this season.

Paratici will be banned from the field and changing room during Juve's match against Lazio on Oct. 14.