Juventus beat Crotone to clinch sixth successive Serie A title

MILAN (Reuters) - Juventus clinched their sixth successive Serie A title, and completed a third league and cup double in a row, when they beat relegation-threatened Crotone 3-0 on Sunday.

Mario Mandzukic scored from close range after 12 minutes, Paulo Dybala curled in a stunning 25-metre free kick before halftime and Alex Sandro scored late in the game to give them the three points they needed. Juve are four points clear of AS Roma with one match each to play.

(Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Toby Davis)