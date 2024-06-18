Juveniles taken into custody after allegedly stealing vehicles in Jamestown

Jun. 17—JAMESTOWN — The Jamestown Police Department took four juveniles into custody on Monday, June 17, after they allegedly stolen a couple vehicles, according to Maj. Justin Blinsky, assistant chief of police.

Blinsky said two boys in their early teens will be referred to juvenile court on suspicion of burglary, possession of stolen property, theft of motor vehicles, possession of stolen firearm, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and minor in possession of alcoholic beverages. He said a teenage female juvenile will be referred to juvenile court on suspicion of possession of stolen motor vehicle and minor in possession of alcoholic beverages.

Blinsky said a boy also in his early teens was taken into custody, interviewed and released to his parent.

Shortly before 7:15 p.m. Monday, Blinsky said the Jamestown Police Department responded to a report of a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado pickup that had been stolen overnight from the 900 block of 2nd Avenue Northeast. He said the key was left inside the vehicle.

A Stutsman County Sheriff's Office deputy with the Stutsman County Drug Task Force located two suspicious vehicles — one identified as the stolen pickup — in southwest Jamestown at about 8 a.m. Monday, Blinksy said.

Blinsky said the stolen pickup stopped in the 200 block of 17th Avenue Southwest and was occupied by two male juveniles. Jamestown police officers responded and assisted in taking the two male juveniles into custody.

The other suspicious vehicle fled from the deputy, but it was located a couple of minutes later near the 1100 block of 18th Street Southwest, Blinsky said. The second vehicle was identified as a 2019 Chrysler 300 that was also stolen, he said.

A high-risk traffic stop was conducted on the Chrysler at the intersection of 18th Street and 8th Avenue Southwest. A female and male juvenile were taken into custody.

Blinsky said the the Chrysler was stolen by the juveniles but the owner of the vehicle was not aware it was taken until he was notified by police.

Further investigation revealed all four juveniles knew each other and three of them had worked in collaboration to commit a burglary of a farmstead in rural Eldridge, North Dakota, Blinsky said. He said one of the juveniles knew the owner of the farmstead.

Blinsky said at least two of the juveniles went through multiple vehicles in Jamestown from late Sunday evening, June 16, through Monday morning. He said stolen items were recovered in both stolen vehicles. He said the vehicles entered would have been located in the northeast and northwest areas of Jamestown but other areas might have been targeted.

Blinsky said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are possible.

Anyone who had items stolen from inside his or her vehicle is asked to contact the Jamestown Police Department at 252-1000.