Juveniles set barn, vehicle on fire after running away from Riverdale rehab center, police say

RIVERDALE, Utah (ABC4) — Two juveniles were taken into custody Friday after they ran away from a local rehabilitation center and set a barn, where a vehicle was parked inside, on fire, according to Riverdale Police.

Just before 3:10 p.m. on Thursday, Riverdale Police responded to a youth rehabilitation center on a report of two runaway juveniles that had been receiving inpatient treatment at the facility.

Officers searched the area but were unable to find the pair. The juveniles were then listed as missing with the National Crime Information Center (NCIC).

Police note that the rehabilitation center is not a correctional facility.

“The youth living at the home are there at the consent of their guardians for treatment,” a press release from Riverdale Police states.

The following day, Riverdale police and fire departments responded to the area of 6000 South Weber Dr. on a report of a structure fire.

A driver passing by reportedly told police that they saw a large barn fully engulfed in flames, as well as two juveniles running away from the property towards I-84.

“The barn was full of hay, a vehicle, and farming equipment. There was substantial property loss to the victim,” the release states. “Due to the amount of hay in the barn it was difficult to fully extinguish the smoldering hay.”

Fire crews remained on scene Friday to manage the fire, and South Weber Dr. was closed in both directions.

Riverdale Police found the two juveniles on the I-84 freeway Friday shortly after the report of the fire. Police said the juveniles also broke into “several structures” in the area.

Officers then took the pair into custody, where they are being held for reckless burning, burglary, and vehicle theft, according to police.

No further information is available at this time.

