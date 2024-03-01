Juveniles accused of setting fire at Covington Law Firm

MEMPHIS, Tenn. –Two teenagers were arrested in Covington Thursday night after police say they set a law office on fire.

When firefighters arrived at the Wooten Law Firm on Court Square just before 4:30 p.m., there was smoke throughout the building. They were able to put out the fire quickly but said it appeared to be intentionally set.

Investigators said the fire started in the basement, where they found a couch on fire.

2 hurt after suspect flees police, crashes

Covington Police Chief Donna Turner said officers received a tip about two possible suspects and located three juveniles walking in the area of Court Square East.

She said two of the teens admitted to starting the fire with a lighter but said it was an accident.

The males, 16 and 17, were both issued juvenile summons for aggravated arson. Police said the third juvenile was not involved.

Armed male detained at Hamilton High, police say

“This is a great example of how our Downtown Square businesses look out for each other and then report suspicious activity to us,” said Chief Donna Turner. “I commend the Fire Department staff who quickly responded, extinguished the fire, and CPD Officers in locating the suspects in this case. We are blessed that no one was injured in the reckless actions of these juveniles. We will continue to investigate the incident, and additional charges are expected after the amount of damage is determined.”

Chief Turner said the owners of the law firm are still trying to assess damage to the building. The teens are scheduled to appear in Tipton County Juvenile Court in March.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.