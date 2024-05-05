Juvenile in Wadesboro charged for breaking into store, stealing weapons: Police

WADESBORO, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A juvenile in Wadesboro has been charged after breaking into and stealing multiple guns from a store, according to the Wadesboro Police Department.

Officers responded to an alarm activated at Tractor Supply on E Caswell Street during the early morning hours of Wednesday, May 1.

When they arrived, they saw the front doors were damaged and opened. Store employees noted several BB guns, BB’s and CO2 cartridges were stolen, officials said.

Investigators were able to identify and find the juvenile, who said they acted alone. Due to the suspect’s age, no information on them was released.

The stolen items were found and returned to the store. Police say they don’t expect anyone else to be charged.

