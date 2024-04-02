Juvenile shot Sunday dies from injuries; he's Pueblo's 10th homicide of 2024

A juvenile who was shot early Sunday morning on the South Side died of his injuries on Tuesday. The Pueblo Police Department is investigating his death as a homicide.

Pueblo police officers were called to a report of a shooting just before 2 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Lancaster and Hollywood drives.

Pueblo police said in a news release Sunday that their preliminary investigation revealed a juvenile male victim had been shot and was transported to a local hospital before police officers arrived at the scene.

“Responding officers promptly proceeded to the hospital, where it was confirmed that the juvenile male had sustained a gunshot wound,” Pueblo PD stated in the release.

The juvenile victim, who has not been publicly identified, died of his injuries on Tuesday, marking Pueblo’s 10th homicide victim so far in 2024.

Pueblo PD’s investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified.

“This is an active and ongoing investigation, and updates will be provided to the public as more information becomes available,” Pueblo PD said in a follow-up release Tuesday.

Pueblo PD “urges anyone with information regarding this incident to come forward.”

Information can be shared by contacting the Pueblo PD Communication Center at 719-553-2502 or Detective Jeff Shay at 719-553-2445. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (719-542-7867) or visit pueblocrimestoppers.com. Information that leads to a felony arrest could qualify its submitting party for a cash reward.

