Boy shot, killed in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said a boy was shot and killed in Northeast D.C. on Saturday night.

MPD said that at about 10:40 p.m., it was dispatched to 1700 Gales Street and 1700 Rosedale Street for a shooting.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a boy unconscious and not breathing.

He was taken to a hospital.

Police said its homicide unit was requested to respond.

