Juvenile sex offenders would be barred from attending school in person under Maryland bill

As juvenile justice takes center stage this General Assembly session, a Republican-sponsored bill aims to bar students who have been convicted or adjudicated of rape and other sex offenses from attending school in person.

State Sen. Johnny Salling and state Del. Nino Mangione cross-filed the bills after they met with two mothers last month who say their toddlers were sexually abused in Harford and Baltimore counties by a teenager who attends a Baltimore City high school.

One mother joined Salling at a Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee hearing Wednesday morning. Salling said he was first introduced to the family after Fox 45 reported that the victim’s abuser was going to a Baltimore high school.

“These are serious incidents of incest and rape, and these sexual offenses, there should be some type of accountability,” Salling said in an interview. “And you shouldn’t allow the students to go back in school because you don’t know the mindset of the individual.”

Under Senate Bill 1145, a child would be prohibited from attending a state-funded public or nonpublic school in person if they are convicted or adjudicated of rape or a sex offense that would be considered a felony in adult court. Each school system would have to provide an alternative education for those students, such as virtual programs. The bill doesn’t outline how long those students would be banned from in-person learning.

Maryland law already bars students who are registered on the adult sex offender registry, which is only for those who are 18 or older, from entering school property or attending public schools. School districts must educate those students in alternative locations until they are no longer on the sex offender registry.

Mangione and Salling’s bill seeks to close what they call a loophole for children who commit sex offenses but aren’t on the adult registry. Maryland does have a juvenile offender registry, but it’s accessible only by law enforcement personnel for law enforcement purposes.

“That’s what’s trying to be addressed here,” Mangione said. “How many others have been walking the halls of these schools?”

Registration is often requested by a prosecutor or negotiated in a deal, said Levi Bradford, an education attorney with Public Justice Center, a nonprofit law firm that is part of a coalition opposing the bill. Some kids can avoid registering if the prosecutor says they don’t have to, he said, but this bill would rope in those kids who are not required to register.

Local superintendents, principals and security officers are notified when students are arrested and adjudicated. But it’s up to a judge in that child’s case to determine if they should return to their community.

Students have a constitutional right to an education, and a 2022 law restricted removal to instances in which a student poses an “imminent threat of serious harm to other students or staff.” In-person school removal can be appealed.

Last year, the state Department of Education found Baltimore County Public Schools violated the law when the district banned a student who allegedly committed a sex offense from in-person instruction.

Democratic and Republican lawmakers have a month left to hash out differences in the two chamber’s massive juvenile justice bills. The main House bill would expand the charges that 10- to 12-year-olds can face to include animal mutilation, firearms charges and third-degree sex offenses.

Sherry Christian, a Baltimore City schools spokesperson, said the school system legally can’t discuss individual student matters, sealed judicial proceeding or comment on the legislators’ and Fox 45’s report that a convicted sex offender attends a Baltimore high school.

“We can share, more generally, that Maryland law requires City Schools to provide an education to all students legally enrolled in our school system, including students found responsible for juvenile criminal offenses,” Christian said in a statement.

The city’s school system can only remove a student “if they follow specific legal protocols and there is specific evidence of an imminent threat of serious harm,” Christian continued. “When making this determination, we review all available documents and work closely with the proper authorities to ensure we are meeting the appropriate standards.”

The state Office of the Public Defender, as part of a Coalition to Reform School Discipline, strongly opposes the legislation, which they say would violate federal law. The Individuals with Disabilities Education Act says student who have disabilities, even student offenders, have to be educated in the “least restrictive environment,” or districts could risk losing federal funds.

“Prohibiting in-person education based solely on a conviction or adjudication is counter-productive, strips individuals of an important problem-solving tool and will more likely result in greater harm to children and communities,” Natasha Dartigue, the Maryland Public Defender, said in a statement.

The coronavirus pandemic revealed that virtual school is an inferior form of education, Dartigue said, especially for youth with learning disabilities or other educational deficits. Denying education based solely on past convictions also perpetuates cycles of poverty, unemployment and criminal behavior, she said.

As a mother of Baltimore City school students, Annette Anderson wants to know if juvenile sex offenders go to her kids’ schools. Anderson, the deputy director of the Johns Hopkins Center for Safe and Healthy Schools, a research center, said she doesn’t need to know those students’ identifies.

“I think having a blinded sex registry in a school or a district might be helpful so parents at a minimum are aware,” she said.

Anderson said she’s encouraged by the juvenile justice legislation being constructed in a thoughtful way this session and not in “knee-jerk reaction.” But more work is needed, she said, especially around balancing protecting children and the community’s right to know about juvenile offenders.

-------