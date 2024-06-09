Juvenile seriously injured in South Seattle shooting

Detectives are investigating after a juvenile girl was shot in the neck in South Seattle early Sunday morning.

At about 2 a.m., Seattle Police Department officers responded to a report of someone shot in the 2500 block of 29th Avenue South.

Officers found the girl suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck and provided medical care until the Seattle Fire Department arrived. She was then taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious condition.

According to police, the suspect fled and has not been found. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are unknown and are under investigation.

Detectives with the Gun Violence Reduction Unit arrived and processed the crime scene and will take the lead on the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crime Tip Line at (206) 233-5000, or Crime Stoppers: 1-800-222-TIPS.

Juvenile injured in South Seattle shooting:https://t.co/405oHvU7wn pic.twitter.com/xlNHvgeMD6 — Seattle Police Department (@SeattlePD) June 9, 2024