Juvenile robbed in Porterville park, 4 arrested, PD says

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Four people, including a 14-year-old boy, were arrested after a juvenile was robbed at gunpoint in a park in Porterville Friday evening, according to the Porterville Police Department.

Police say around 9:20 p.m. they responded to Zalud Park at 700 North El Granito Street for an armed robbery that had just taken place.

Investigators report two men approached a juvenile boy who was alone at the park. One of the suspects pointed a handgun at the boy and demanded he give them his backpack along with several other items. The suspects then fled in a vehicle that was waiting nearby.

Detectives say they were able to locate the suspect vehicle and conducted a “high-risk” traffic stop. As a result, the following four suspects were detained:

Christian Eudave, 21

Paulino Ganoa, 20

Tracy Eudave, 19

14-year-old juvenile boy

Officers report during their investigation they located a loaded handgun on the 14-year-old suspect and found a second loaded handgun, cocaine packaged for sale, and the victim’s stolen property inside the vehicle.

Police say all four suspects were booked under suspicion of robbery, conspiracy to commit a felony, possession of a loaded firearm while in possession of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance for sale, and transportation of a controlled substance.

Anyone with any additional information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400.

