Juvenile reported missing in south Bakersfield: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is currently searching for a missing, 15-year-old juvenile.

On June 1, Gael Guzman was reported missing in the 1700 block of William F. Halsey Avenue, according to police. Guzman was last seen at 3 p.m., and has no prior history of running away.

He is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing about 200 pounds. Police say he has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Guzman`s whereabouts is encouraged to contact the

Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

