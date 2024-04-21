Juvenile missing from York City: police seek help

The York City Police Department is looking for a missing juvenile male, according to a news release.

Samyon Stewart, 13, is missing from an address in the 100 block of Lincoln Street in York City.

He was last seen leaving his home on Saturday, April 20, 2024, at 7:40 p.m.. He was last seen wearing black jeans, a hoodie, crocs, and was carrying two backpacks, one blue and one black.

Samyon Stewart was reported missing in York, Pa.

Anyone with information can contact the on-duty patrol sergeant at 717-577-5064 or call the York City Police Tip Line: 717-849-2204.

