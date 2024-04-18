Juvenile, man arrested in Del Rey gang-related shooting

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A juvenile and a young adult were arrested after a young man was shot multiple times in Del Rey Tuesday evening, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say shortly after 8 p.m. they responded to a shots fired call in the 5600 block of South Oak Lane in Del Rey.

1 person shot in Del Rey, investigation underway

Upon arrival, responding units reported a young man was suffering from gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital to stabilize his injuries.

Investigators say two people had approached the victim outside of a home and shot him multiple times before fleeing the scene.

Detectives eventually identified two people they described as a juvenile and a young man as the suspects involved in the shooting and arrested them. They consider the shooting to be gang-related and are continuing to conduct their investigation.

While arrests have been made, deputies ask anyone with any additional information about this case to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 559-600-3111.

