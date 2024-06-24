Juvenile male in custody after fleeing officers, crashing head-on into police cruiser

A juvenile male is in custody after fleeing police and crashing head-on into a police cruiser in Huber Heights early Saturday morning.

A Huber Heights Police cruiser noticed a white Chevrolet Cruze driving around 1:43 a.m. without any lights on, according to a police spokesperson.

The Cruze also failed to maintain lanes and hit a median near Old Troy Pike and Bufort Boulevard.

The officers initiated a stop suspecting the driver of OVI, but the driver fled from the officers.

The vehicle traveled around Old Troy Pike at speeds of 35 m.p.h.

An officer conducted PIT maneuvers to stop the vehicle, the spokesperson said.

As they began to box in the vehicle in a post-PIT, the driver sped up and hit a marked Huber Heights cruiser head-on.

The driver fled and drove onto a lawn at an apartment complex at Bufort Boulevard and Fisher Drive.

Officers found the suspect and discovered he was a juvenile male.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Montgomery County Juvenile Justice Center on felony Fleeing, Obstructing, and Assault (with a motor vehicle).

The driver is also facing several traffic charges.