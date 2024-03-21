Juvenile male arrested Wednesday following downtown Great Falls stabbing

A Great Falls juvenile arrested in connection to a stabbing last Saturday near the 10th Avenue Town Pump gas station/convenience store.

On Wednesday, the Great Falls Police Department (GFPD) released information detailing the assault, but did not include the suspect's name because he is a minor. According to police, around 5:18 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of an assault on the 1400 block of 10th Ave. S. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been stabbed. The stabbing victim was treated for his injuries and has been released from medical care, police said.

The investigating officers were able to obtain a search warrant for what was believed to be the suspect’s home a few blocks away on the 1600 block of 12th Ave. S.

Shortly after 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 20, the police department’s High Risk Unit (HRU) was deployed to clear the home of any persons or threats, and to serve the suspect with an arrest warrant for felony assault with a weapon.

Officers blocked the street and told people living in the immediate area to remain in their homes. However, the suspect was not at the home on 12th Ave. S. when the HRU officers arrived. Investigators later found him walking on 9th Street NW where he was taken into custody without incident.

