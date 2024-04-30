Juvenile leads deputies on high-speed chase, crashes into Effingham County Sheriff's deputy

A minor was taken into custody after stealing a car and colliding head on with an Effingham County Sheriff's deputy.

A 16-year-old in Effingham County led deputies on a high-speed chase, which resulted in a head on collision involving an Effingham County Sheriff’s Deputy.

The incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday when the juvenile stole a vehicle from a home on Zittrouer Road and from there, the chase ensued. Eventually, the minor collided with a patrol car as the individual was traveling through a roundabout on Highway 17 and Blue Jay Road.

The sergeant sustained minor injuries while the minor was unharmed. The juvenile was charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, theft, fleeing, reckless driving and speeding.

Latrice Williams is a general assignment reporter covering Bryan and Effingham County. She can be reached at lwilliams6@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Juvenile taken into custody after high-speed chase in Effingham County