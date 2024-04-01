Juvenile killed in Wilkinsburg shooting

Apr. 1—A juvenile male was fatally shot Sunday night in Wilkinsburg, according to Allegheny County Police.

The shooting was reported just before 10:30 p.m. on Hill Avenue. First responders found him there and took him to a hospital where police said he died.

His identity has not been released by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the county police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS (255-8477).

It was the second shooting in Wilkinsburg over the weekend. Allegheny County Police reported a man was in critical condition after a Friday night shooting on Montier Street.

