Juvenile killed in shooting in Whiting

WHITING, Ind. — A boy is dead after a shooting in Northwest Indiana on Saturday evening.

According to police, the deadly shooting unfolded in the 1600 block of LaPorte Avenue in Whiting.

Authorities say the victim, a juvenile boy, was shot after someone opened fire in the area.

The boy was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Currently, it is unclear what led to the shooting and police say no arrests have been made.

Authorities have not yet identified the victim killed.

Anyone with information on the deadly shooting is asked to contact the Whiting Police Department at 219-659-2131 or dial 911.

