Juvenile killed after being ejected from vehicle in crash, New Orleans police report

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Officers with the New Orleans Police Department are investigating a crash that left a juvenile dead on Sunday, June 2.

The NOPD reported officers received a call of a crash around 2:02 p.m. at the intersection of South Broad Street and Cleveland Avenue.

They said an initial investigation shows a juvenile was ejected from a vehicle involved in the crash.

The juvenile was taken to a hospital, where they later died.

Additional information has not been released.

