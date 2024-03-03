Juvenile injured in shooting in Arlington Heights

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — Cook County deputies are investigating after a boy was injured in a shooting in unincorporated Arlington Heights early Saturday morning.

Deputies say they were called to the 2300 block of West Nichols Street just after midnight following reports of shots fired in the area.

When deputies arrived on the scene, they located a male juvenile who had suffered a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

Crews from the Long Grove Fire Protection District then took the boy to a nearby hospital.

Currently, it is unclear what led to the hooting and authorities have not offered specific details on the victim’s age.

Anyone with information on the overnight shooting is asked to call the Cook County Sheriff’s Office at 708-865-4896.

Tips can also be filed at CookCountySheriffil.gov. Tips can be left anonymously.

