Juvenile identified after Delta Middle School threat

DELTA, Colo. (KREX) — A juvenile is in custody a TikTok led police to believe there would be an active shooter incident at Delta Middle School by the end of the school year.

The Delta Police Department released a statement on Monday saying they identified the juvenile responsible for making a school shooting threat to the middle school in a social media post.

The Delta Middle School principal contacted Delta police on Sunday afternoon, informing them a threat had been made on the middle school, according to police reports. Detective and cellphone/computer forensic examiner Alex Copp immediately began an investigation.

Copp then received a call from an FBI agent, saying they were also aware of the social media post. The Delta Police Department and FBI decided to run parallel investigations to reach a timely conclusion.

The juvenile’s name has not yet been released.

Investigators believe there is no further threat to the school, but the investigation remains ongoing. No charges have been filed at this time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WesternSlopeNow.com.