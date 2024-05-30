Juvenile fatally shot during robbery attempt in south Fort Worth, police say

A boy was shot and killed while attempting to rob someone at gunpoint Wednesday night in south Fort Worth, police said.

Officers responded to the 9200 block of St. Martin Road around 8:45 p.m. They found a juvenile male lying on the ground with gunshot wounds to the upper body. The person responsible for the shooting told police the boy had a handgun and tried to rob them. There was a struggle over the gun, and the gun went off, the victim told police.

The juvenile, who hasn’t been publicly identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office, died at a local hospital.

The robbery victim is cooperating with the investigation, police said, and no arrests have been made. The Homicide Unit is investigating the shooting.

A person was also shot and injured in the Las Vegas Trail area Wednesday night, according to police.

Officers responded to the 2800 block of Las Vegas Trail around 9:15 p.m. They found a shooting victim suffering from a non-life-threatening wound, police said.

Detectives from the Gun Violence Unit are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting, and no other information is available, police said.

