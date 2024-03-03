Juvenile escapee faces firearm and drug charges after police pursuit

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)– A 14-year-old who escaped from a juvenile facility is now back in custody after a foot chase resulted in the discovery of a firearm and drugs.

The New Iberia Police Department went to the 900 block of Mississippi Street Saturday morning after someone reported that there was a person in the area with a gun. Based on a description given by the caller, officers found the juvenile, but the juvenile left the scene quickly leading to a short foot chase, according to authorities.

Law enforcement officials said while the juvenile was running away, he was seen throwing away a firearm. After the pursuit, the young male was captured, and while officers were trying to put him in handcuffs authorities said he was kicking and spitting on the officers.

After getting the juvenile under control, officers found approximately 39.1 grams of suspected marijuana in his possession. The discarded firearm was recovered, and officers learned the weapon was reported stolen by the Lafayette Police Department. They also discovered that the juvenile was wanted for escaping from a juvenile facility; his charges included:

Resisting an officer

Possession of a handgun by a juvenile

Illegal possession of a stolen firearm

Possession of a firearm in the presence of a CDS

Possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I CDS

Resisting by force

Battery of a police officer

The 14-year-old is being held at the Office of Juvenile Justice, according to authorities.

