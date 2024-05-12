Juvenile in custody for MetroLink station fatal shooting

ST. LOUIS – Homicide detectives have arrested a 17-year-old girl for a fatal shooting near the Forest Park-DeBaliviere MetroLink Station in St. Louis.

According to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department’s probable cause statement, the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the 200 block of DeBaliviere Avenue, in the DeBaliviere Place neighborhood.

The victim, an adult woman, was found with a gunshot wound to her chest. She was rushed to the hospital and later died of her injury.

Police claim Metro’s robust surveillance system helped detectives identify the 17-year-old suspect.

The teen was taken into custody and held in a juvenile detention facility in St. Louis County. She’s facing possible charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

