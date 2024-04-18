Juvenile charged after threat at Glenn Marshall

Apr. 18—The Madison County Sheriff's Office received a complaint from Madison County Schools on Wednesday, April 17, 2024 in regards to a threat made by a student to bring a firearm to school.

According to Madison County Schools Community Education Director Erin Stewart, the Glenn Marshall Elementary principal was contacted after school on April 17 regarding the statements made by the student.

"She contacted law enforcement immediately and they began their investigation," she said.

Madison County Sheriff's Office reported that their investigation revealed a student at Glenn Marshall Elementary returned from a disciplinary action on Wednesday, April 17, 2024 and made statements to shoot subjects in the school on Thursday, April 18, 2024.

Madison County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Paul Lay met with the student and their guardian and was informed the threat was only a joke.

Based on the statement and investigation, at this time, there is no immediate danger to students and staff of Glenn Marshall Elementary.

The juvenile was charged with second-degree terroristic threatening.

Further disciplinary action will be handled by Madison County Schools.