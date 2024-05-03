Juvenile charged with stealing BB guns, accessories from Wadesboro Tractor Supply

WADESBORO, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A juvenile was charged with breaking into a Wadesboro business to steal BB guns and accessories Wednesday morning.

According to the Wadesboro Police Department, officers were called to the Tractor Supply business on East Caldwell Street for an alarm activation. When they arrived, they found the front doors had been damaged and opened.

Tractor Supply managers reportedly identified several BB guns, BBs and CO2 cartridges as the items stolen.

Investigators were eventually able to identify the juvenile offender. Investigators believe the suspect acted alone and do not expect to charge anyone else.

Investigators were able to recover the stolen property and return it to Tractor Supply.

