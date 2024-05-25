A juvenile has been charged with making a threat of violence against Belvidere High School

A juvenile has been charged with disorderly conduct for making a threat of violence against a school in Boone County, Illinois.

According to the Belvidere Police Department, officers responded to a Belvidere residence at 7 a.m. May 20 for a report of an active shooter threat at a school.

Officers were able to determine that a threat — including date and time — was made toward Belvidere High School, 1500 East Ave. in Belvidere.

In a news release issued May 24, police said the Belvidere School District was notified immediately and put its response plan into place. Detectives identified a juvenile suspect but also found no evidence to support the juvenile's ability to carry out the threat.

The charge of disorderly conduct for making a threat of violence against a school is a class 4 felony. If found guilty, the juvenile would be punished by the Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice.

