Juvenile charged with attempted murder in shooting at Tuscaloosa apartment complex

A juvenile faces an attempted murder charge after a shooting that left another juvenile injured Saturday at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex.

At around 11:29 a.m., officers with the Tuscaloosa Police Department were called after reports of a shooting at Rosedale Court apartments, said Capt. Marty Sellers of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit.

At the scene, officers found a juvenile male who had been shot once in the chest. He was taken to a hospital for medical treatment and he is in stable condition, Sellers said.

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit was called out to assume command of the investigation.

After an investigation, officers found that the victim and another male juvenile got into a fight. During the fight, the female juvenile produced a gun and shot the victim.

The female juvenile was charged with attempted murder, as well as certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm. She is being held at the Tuscaloosa County Juvenile Detention Center.

The male juvenile who was involved in the fight with the victim was charged with certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm. He is also being held at the juvenile detention center.

There will be no identifying information released about any of the involved parties because they are all younger than 18 years old.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Juvenile charged with attempted murder in Tuscaloosa shooting