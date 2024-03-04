Juvenile charged with arson after fire at Iowa Walmart store

TechCrunch

The European Union has fined Apple €1.84 billion (just under $2BN) for breaching antitrust rules in the market for music streaming services on its mobile platform, iOS. The penalty is focused on Apple's application of anti-steering provisions, which put restrictions on music streaming apps' abilities to tell consumers about cheaper offers outside Apple's App Store. The iPhone maker has its own music streaming service, Apple Music, and rivals -- such as Spotify -- have argued the restrictions put them at a disadvantage compared to the iOS and App Store operator.