Juvenile charged with arson at Converters-Hyosung in Utica

Police have made an arrest following a rash of break-ins and a fire at the former Utica Converters-Hyosung building on Monday, according to the Utica Police Department.

On Monday, June 24, at around 8:30 p.m., the Utica City Police received a call about a burglary in progress in the 2200 block of Whitesboro Street.

Utica Police

“The caller reported that a male on a bright green bicycle was on the premises attempting to make entry,” the report read. On Sunday, another burglary occurred — alongside a fire.

“The Utica Fire Department had been dispatched for a call at 2214 Whitesboro Street on June 23,” Fire Chief Scott Ingersol said. “The fire had been reported by the Utica Police Department, who had been there for a burglary. They found smoke coming from the building, from an open door on the first floor.”Firefighters entered the building through the front door and the investigation revealed the fire was incendiary in nature. Ingersoll said there were no injuries, but fire damage to a table, tools, and equipment.

Arriving on the scene, police noticed a bicycle leaning against the building and began to check the building to see if entry had been made.

While doing this, they located a male attempting to hide on the side of the building, who was quickly detained. Due to the age of the suspect, 16, his name was not released by police. He was transported to the Utica Police Department, where an investigator with the Juvenile Aid Unit took over.

The juvenile was charged with two counts of third-degree burglary, one count of third-degree arson, and fourth-degree criminal mischief.

This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: Youth charged with arson at Converters-Hyosung in Utica