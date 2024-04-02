Juvenile arrested in connection to Sunday morning's downtown shooting

Apr. 1—A second person has been arrested in connection with Sunday morning's shooting in Downtown Albuquerque.

Andre Jaramillo was arrested on a warrant Sunday and is being charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, negligent use of a deadly weapon, brandishing of a firearm and unlawful possession of a handgun, Albuquerque Police Department spokeswoman Franchesca Perdue said.

He is being held at the Juvenile Detention Center. His age was not released by APD.

The other suspect, Zane Katzenberger, 18, is being charged with two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, negligent use of a firearm and unlawful carrying of a firearm.

At about 1:20 a.m. Sunday, the Albuquerque Police Department responded to a ShotSpotter activation on Central and Third. After police arrived, one officer said they heard a shot in the area of Fourth and Central and saw people running east on Central, according to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court.

The complaint states one of those people was a man — later identified as Katzenberger — who had a handgun in his waistband with one 9mm round in the chamber.

APD received a video showing Katzenberger was one of two people pointing a firearm and shooting toward a crowd of people, Perdue said.

She said on Sunday afternoon APD was dispatched to the 12000 block of Academy Road after Jaramillo told dispatch he was one of the shooters from the shooting.