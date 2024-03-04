Juvenile arrested in connection with social media threat against South Local Schools

HEMLOCK − The Perry County Sheriff's Office has announced it has made an arrest in the case of the social media threats against Southern Local Schools last week.

A male juvenile from Crooksville was arrested by deputies at his home over the weekend and was transported to the Juvenile Detention Center in Lancaster.

A message on the district's website last week stated the district administration was made aware of an Instagram post on Wednesday and immediately contacted the Perry County sheriff. Following an investigation, the sheriff's office determined there was no viable threat to the students of staff.

